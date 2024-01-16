Sensex (    %)
                        
We're optimistic about demand environment: LTTS CEO & MD Amit Chadha

At the end of the third quarter, our patents portfolio stood at 1,249, out of which 811 are co-authored with customers and the rest are filed by LTTS

Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS
Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS

Ayushman Baruah
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Amit Chadha, the chief executive officer and managing director of  L&T Technology Services (LTTS), spoke to Ayushman Baruah in a virtual interview, where he elaborated on the company’s pricing environment. Edited excerpts: 

What was the basis of the FY24 guidance?
 
We are maintaining our guidance, which implies that we are looking at a strong fourth quarter. We have had several deal wins this quarter and the growth engine has continued. We have filed several patents in artificial intelligence (AI) across segments like transportation, medical, and industrial products. At the end of the third quarter, our patents portfolio stood at 1,249,

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon