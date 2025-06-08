We should just go for unified licences; must open up distribution: Singhel

Tapan Singhel, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, in an interview with Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda in Mumbai, talks about challenges facing the non-life insurance industry and his vision for its future direction. Edited excerpts:

Following Allianz’s decision to move out of the partnership, how has things changed for the company?

We have seen many movements in the industry before, and they’ve had no impact. We are one of the largest insurance companies in India, and such changes do not affect our operations. We have a customer base of over 150 million, and