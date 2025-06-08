Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / We should just go for unified licences; must open up distribution: Singhel

We should just go for unified licences; must open up distribution: Singhel

Human memory is very short. The demand for health insurance is still fine, we still have a double digit growth, Tapan Singhel said

Tapan Singhel, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
premium

Tapan Singhel, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Aathira VarierSubrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tapan Singhel, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, in an interview with Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda in Mumbai, talks about challenges facing the non-life insurance industry and his vision for its future direction. Edited excerpts:
 
Following Allianz’s decision to move out of the partnership, how has things changed for the company?
 
We have seen many movements in the industry before, and they’ve had no impact. We are one of the largest insurance companies in India, and such changes do not affect our operations. We have a customer base of over 150 million, and
Topics : Health Insurance motor third-party insurance premiums Insurance Sector Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon