We will grow above 28% this fiscal: Shriram Life MD Casparus J H Kromhout

Shriram Life Insurance Company, a joint venture between Shriram Group and South Africa-based Sanlam Ltd, is betting big on the rural market, from where it gets about 45 per cent of its business. Casparus J H Kromhout, managing director and chief executive officer, talks to Shine Jacob about its growth road map, rural market penetration, and expansion plans in the lower-income population at the company’s office in Chennai. Edited excerpts:

Overall life insurance penetration in India is hardly 3-4 per cent now. How do you look at this?

There is a lot of focus on it now, with the regulator in the past few years putting emphasis on it. We are seeing some movement, but penetration is still quite low,