Will source chips from India for the world: MediaTek's Finbarr Moynihan

Taiwan-based MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company, is in competition with its main rival, United States-based Qualcomm, across the world as well as in India. Finbarr Moynihan, US-based vice-president (corporate marketing) of the company, tells Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi about MediaTek’s India strategy, automotive play, and its alliance with Nvidia. Edited excerpts:

Makers of devices in India say sales of mobile phones are slowing because 4G customers are not upgrading to 5G quickly because of the huge gap in prices. And this can be bridged if chip makers bring down chip set prices. What’s your take on this?