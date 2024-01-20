Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

3 directors of SAIL, NMDC suspended for misconduct with immediate effect

SAIL also has suspended 26 other officials with immediate effect for violation of its code of conduct, the steel PSU said in a filing to BSE

Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in

Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Steel Ministry has suspended two board-level officials of steel PSU SAIL and one director of iron ore major NMDC for alleged misconduct, according to exchange filings by the companies.
SAIL also has suspended 26 other officials with immediate effect for violation of its code of conduct, the steel PSU said in a filing to BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The filing said the Ministry of Steel vide its letters dated January 19, 2024, "in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 20 of the Conduct, Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1977 of Steel Authority of India Limited, has placed V.S. Chakravarthy, Director (Commercial) and A.K. Tulsiani, Director (Finance) on suspension with immediate effect".
Another Steel Ministry PSU NMDC also announced that its board-level official, V. Suresh, has been suspended with immediate effect.
"Ministry of Steel...in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule 1 of Rule 20 of the Conduct, Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1978 of NMDC Ltd. has placed V. Suresh, Director (Commercial), NMDC Ltd. under suspension with immediate effect," NMDC said.
SAIL also said that 26 below-board-level officials of the company have also been suspended with immediate effect

"The company has also placed some below-board level officials which include S.K. Sharma, ED (F&A), CMC, Vinod Gupta, ED (Commercial), Atul Mathur, ED (Sales & ITD) and R.M. Suresh, ED (Marketing Services), on suspension with immediate effect," it said.
In a separate statement, SAIL said the issue pertains to some investigations being carried out as per the directions of Lokpal.
SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash said "The company's business is being carried out as usual and it is not going to impact the performance of the company. We are dedicated to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct. SAIL continues to stand strong in the industry focussing on quality and customer satisfaction."

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company, while NMDC is India's largest iron ore producing entity.

Also Read

What are the restrictions imposed on suspended MPs? All you need to know

Amitava Mukherjee's additional charge as CMD of NMDC, NMDC Steel extended

LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

SAIL to begin trial production of special rails by month-end: Chairman

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

Walt Disney, Mahindra group officials join USISPF Board of Directors

Zee Entertainment shares fall 5% on reports of Sony merger deal collapse

Apple pay tech opened up to rivals in bid to settle European Union probe

AC-maker EPACK Durable IPO subscribed 77% on first day of subscription

Bansal Wire Industries files draft papers to mobilise Rs 745 crore via IPO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SAIL NMDC steel ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon