Home / Companies / News / 30 years on, Swedish beauty brand Oriflame scripts its second coming

30 years on, Swedish beauty brand Oriflame scripts its second coming

Swedish direct-selling brand is betting on hyperlocal outreach beyond metros

Edyta Kurek, senior vice president, Oriflame India and Indonesia. (Photo: Veenu Sandhu)
Edyta Kurek, senior vice president, Oriflame India and Indonesia. (Photo: Veenu Sandhu)

Veenu Sandhu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

When Oriflame entered India in 1995, it was among the first international companies, alongside Amway, to introduce the direct-selling model in the country. Tupperware and Avon followed soon after. As it turns 30 this month, the Swedish beauty brand is now recalibrating its approach to navigate a market crowded with global and aggressive homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) players.
 
“The focus is on tier-2 and tier-3 cities because large metros are saturated with options,” says Edyta Kurek, senior vice president of Oriflame India and Indonesia. The company has launched mobile-focused digital campaigns in smaller cities and begun registering its presence at local
