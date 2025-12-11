30 years on, Swedish beauty brand Oriflame scripts its second coming

When Oriflame entered India in 1995, it was among the first international companies, alongside Amway, to introduce the direct-selling model in the country. Tupperware and Avon followed soon after. As it turns 30 this month, the Swedish beauty brand is now recalibrating its approach to navigate a market crowded with global and aggressive homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) players.

“The focus is on tier-2 and tier-3 cities because large metros are saturated with options,” says Edyta Kurek, senior vice president of Oriflame India and Indonesia. The company has launched mobile-focused digital campaigns in smaller cities and begun registering its presence at local