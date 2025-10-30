Adani Airports to introduce AI-powered multilingual helpdesk for passengers

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Aionos, a tech firm backed by InterGlobe Enterprises, to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-based helpdesk that will allow passengers to get instant, multilingual assistance across all Adani-run airports. The system will work through voice, chat, web, and mobile, helping travellers 24x7 in several Indian languages.

The Adani Group currently operates seven airports — in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram — while its eighth, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, is expected to begin commercial operations soon.

The new AI system will function like a digital