Adani Airports to introduce AI-powered multilingual helpdesk for passengers

Adani Airports to introduce AI-powered multilingual helpdesk for passengers

The Adani Group currently operates seven airports - in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram

AAHL said the system will improve passenger satisfaction by offering faster, more consistent responses and by handling common queries automatically, freeing up staff for more complex requests. | Photo: India Shipping News

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Aionos, a tech firm backed by InterGlobe Enterprises, to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-based helpdesk that will allow passengers to get instant, multilingual assistance across all Adani-run airports. The system will work through voice, chat, web, and mobile, helping travellers 24x7 in several Indian languages.
 
The Adani Group currently operates seven airports — in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram — while its eighth, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, is expected to begin commercial operations soon.
 
The new AI system will function like a digital
