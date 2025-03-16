Adani group commits Rs 1.1 trillion capital expenditure for FY26

The Adani group has said it will have a capital expenditure of ₹1.1 trillion in 2025-26 as against this financial year’s ₹92,000 crore, with a focus on core energy and infrastructure.

Expenditure will be financed through an internal cash generation of ₹60,000 crore, and the rest will be raised via equity and debt, according to senior officials.

This financial year (FY25) the group reduced the average finance cost of its long term borrowing from 10.4 per cent to 8.1 per cent, saving ₹4,000 crore. It expects to sustain this cost reduction over the next few years, with the cost of