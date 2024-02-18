Sensex (    %)
                        
Adani group in talks with sovereign funds to raise up to $2.6 billion

Group plans to fund airport expansion, green hydrogen biz

Photo: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

The Adani group is in advanced talks with top sovereign funds based in West Asia to raise up to $2.6 billion for its airport expansion and green hydrogen projects.

The group, which expects to close the ongoing financial year ending March with Rs 80,000 crore of Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), has held a series of road shows in London, Dubai, and Singapore with potential investors, briefing them about their future growth plans.
 
The group’s flagship, Adani Enterprises, may dilute part of its stake in the airport-holding firm and/or the green hydrogen business to these funds, which are

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

