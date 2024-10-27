Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group's Rs 3,000 crore bet on ITD rides India's infra-capex wave

Adani Group's Rs 3,000 crore bet on ITD rides India's infra-capex wave

Group entity will acquire 46.64% in EPC firm, triggering an open offer

Adani Group’s acquisition of a controlling stake in ITD Cementation India through a Rs 3,204 crore deal marks the conglomerate’s entry into the engineering and construction (EPC) sector. With this purchase, the group aims to leverage its capital expe
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group’s acquisition of a controlling stake in ITD Cementation India through a Rs 3,204 crore deal marks the conglomerate’s entry into the engineering and construction (EPC) sector. With this purchase, the group aims to leverage its capital expenditure (capex) along with India’s infrastructure spending, sources said.
 
ITD Cementation India will support the execution of Adani Group’s planned Rs 1.5 trillion capex and take on key infrastructure projects for the government and private entities, according to a source.
 
On Saturday, ITD Cementation announced that Adani Group’s Dubai-based firm, Renew Exim DMCC, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 46.64
Topics : Adani ITD Cementation India's infrastructure Capex

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon