Adani Group plans ₹70,000 crore push to deepen footprint in Vidarbha

What did Adani Group say about its Vidarbha plans?

Jeet Adani, director at Adani Airport Holdings and vice-president (finance) at the Adani Group, highlighted the group’s long-term investment commitment to Vidarbha while speaking at Advantage Vidarbha – Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav 2026, organised by the Association of Industrial Development, in the presence of Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, here on Friday.

What is the proposed coal gasification project in Nagpur district?

One of the group’s key commitments for the region is a ₹70,000-crore integrated coal gasification and downstream derivatives complex at Linga, Kalmeshwar, in Nagpur district. The project is expected to create 30,000 direct jobs, build advanced chemical manufacturing capabilities, boost energy independence for critical industries, and place Nagpur on the global map of clean energy technologies.

How is Adani Power expanding electricity supply in Maharashtra?

At Tiroda, in Gondia district of Vidarbha, Adani Power operates Maharashtra’s largest 3,300-megawatt supercritical power plant. In 2025, the company revived the 600 MW Butibori power plant in Nagpur district. Through a 25-year supply agreement, Adani Power ensures 6,600 MW of dependable electricity for Maharashtra, combining solar generation from Khavda in Gujarat with a thermal baseload supply.

“This is the backbone supporting Maharashtra’s industries, its cities and its digital economy,” Adani said.

What logistics investments are planned for Vidarbha?

“We are also strengthening Vidarbha’s role as a logistics gateway through our 75-acre inland container depot at Borkhedi in Nagpur district and the acquisition of 24 border check posts across Maharashtra. These assets reduce freight costs, boost exports, and improve global competitiveness for thousands of businesses,” he added.

How is Adani expanding aviation and defence operations in Nagpur?

In aviation and defence, Adani Defence & Aerospace’s acquisition of Indamer Technics has expanded its 30-acre maintenance, repair and overhaul complex at MIHAN, the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur.

With 15 aircraft bays, Federal Aviation Administration and Directorate General of Civil Aviation certifications, and integration with the Air Works global network, Nagpur is emerging as an international centre for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, according to Adani.

What role does sustainability play in Adani’s Vidarbha strategy?

Adani Energy Solutions aims to achieve 60 per cent renewable sourcing by 2027 and, according to Adani, Vidarbha demonstrates how progress and sustainability can rise together.