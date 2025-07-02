Adani to bring all cement units under one roof; eyes 140 mt single entity

The Adani group has started the process to consolidate all its cement operations under a single entity as part of its “One Business, One Company” strategy. The group is doing this in a bid to create a streamlined and efficient cement powerhouse, housing both Ambuja and ACC brands, among others.

As part of this ambitious integration plan, the Adani group has started the formal process of merging two of its recently acquired companies — Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement — into Ambuja Cements. This process is expected to conclude by December, according to people aware of the development.

However, the