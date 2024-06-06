Adani Wilmar eyes high-end clients as it looks to increase premium play

A good monsoon is expected to further bolster growth in the rural sector for staples, food, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Adani Wilmar, which is also looking to capitalise on the trend of premiumisation to fuel growth of its edible oil business.

“We have seen robust growth in both the edible oil and food and FMCG businesses since the beginning of this financial year (2024-25), particularly in May. Comfortable prices, elections, and harvest-related migration to hometowns have notably boosted rural demand,” Angshu Mallick, chief executive officer and managing director of Adani Wilmar , told Business Standard on the