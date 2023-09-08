After Reliance, Tata Group set to announce AI partnership with Nvidia

Tata Group is set to announce an AI partnership with U.S. chip firm Nvidia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

An announcement is expected later in the day, the source added.

Reliance Jio and Nvidia to build AI language models



Meanwhile, India's Reliance and Nvidia said on Friday they have formed a partnership to create AI language models and generative apps for millions of telecom users of the Indian company.

Reliance will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio customers and provide AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India.



In its statement, Jio Platforms said the new AI cloud infrastructure will enable researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI practitioners, and others across India to access accelerated computing and high-speed, secure cloud networking.

"We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nvidia.

"India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India."

The AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centres that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW. Jio will manage execution and implementation.

"As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with Nvidia will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation's digital march," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

"I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together."

"Together, we will develop a state-of-the-art AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable and deeply relevant across India, accelerating the nation's journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse," added Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.



Nvidia to upskill and reskill its engineers



Nvidia, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, aims to build the largest AI workforce in the world, and India could be the largest exporter of AI products and talent globally, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.



Moreover, as part of its vision to be a leader in the AI space, Nvidia aims to upskill and reskill every engineer in the organisation. "Every single engineer will be an AI engineer… AI will not take your job. The person who uses AI will take your job. So, we need to make sure that our engineers are most productive, efficient and can build the most important things," Huang said.

The company is betting big on the startup ecosystem and is working with 15,000 startups globally, including in India, to partner on AI projects.

