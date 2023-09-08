Reliance Jio, Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in India, for India

Reliance Jio Infocomm and chip maker Nvidia on Friday announced that they will develop India's own foundation large language model (LLM) trained on India's languages and tailored for generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the country.

"The companies will work together to build AI infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," Nvidia said in a release.

Nvidia will provide access to the advanced GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud.

Reliance will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio customers and provide AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India.

"We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nvidia.

"India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India."

The AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centres that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW. Jio will manage execution and implementation.

"As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with Nvidia will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation's digital march," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

"I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together."

"Together, we will develop a state-of-the-art AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable and deeply relevant across India, accelerating the nation's journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse," added Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.