AGM: Large part of infra funding at state-level, says Gautam Adani

Adani added that India's spend on infrastructure is expected to reach a cumulative total of $2.5 trillion

Gautam Adani(Photo: Reuters)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

At Adani Enterprises' annual general meeting (AGM), chairman Gautam Adani noted the group is well-positioned to gain from opportunities in India’s infrastructure sector. He added that large parts of the funding and action for these infra spends are at the state level.

“At the very core, we are an infrastructure company, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the upcoming opportunities,” said Adani, while addressing shareholders through a video conference at the company’s 32nd AGM on Monday.
A top executive from the company later informed shareholders that AGMs for all listed Adani entities, starting this year, will be conducted in the same week of June. The intent, the executive added, was to start the AGM season for the group with the chairman’s birthday. Adani turned 62 years old on June 24.

Adani added that India’s spend on infrastructure is expected to reach a cumulative total of $2.5 trillion. Emphasising the role of states in India’s infrastructure spends, he said, “What is even more relevant is that, while the national narrative sets the stage for infrastructure spend, large parts of the funding and action are at the state level.” He further said the group’s operations spread across 24 Indian states, and “we are firsthand witnesses to the critical role state governments play in implementing the initiatives.”

In other highlights of his address to shareholders, Adani once again recalled the Hindenburg episode. “We were faced with baseless accusations made by a foreign short seller that questioned our decades of hard work,” he said, calling the Hindenburg report a “two-sided attack ... a calculated strike two days before the closing of our follow-on public offer (FPO).”

In January 2023, US-based Hindenburg Research made several allegations related to financial irregularities at Adani Group companies. The report came close on the heels of Adani Enterprises’ follow-on public offer of Rs 20,000 crore. Though the company successfully raised the intended amount, it decided to call off the FPO and return the proceeds. The group has refuted the allegations.

Among the shareholder queries raised at the AGM was any possible impact of the ongoing geopolitical concerns on the infra opportunities from the India-Middle East-Europe corridor project. “We do not see short-term disruption to have a major impact on the long-term approach to the development of the trade routes,” said Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer (CFO) for the group.

Sharing an update on key projects, Singh said, “We are in the process of testing electrolyzers at the site with close to 100 kV,” and added, “We expect to complete the green hydrogen ecosystem development and planning over the next few years.”
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

