Aim to complete widebody planes' retrofit by October 2028: Air India

Air India on Sunday said its retrofitting of the widebody fleet began last month and is scheduled to conclude by October 2028, as part of the airline’s $400 million fleet upgrade programme aimed at delivering a better flying experience and enhancing operational reliability.

The first of 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft (VT-ANT) flew to Boeing’s facility in Victorville, California, in July, and a second aircraft will depart for the same facility in October this year. Both are expected to return to service in December with new interiors featuring a three-class configuration, including Business, Premium Economy, and Economy, upgraded inflight entertainment systems,