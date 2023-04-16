Air India mulls inducting freighters to scale up its cargo business

Air India has 118 planes in its fleet at present and another 470 are on order. Unlike IndiGo and SpiceJet, it doesn't have any freighters. All the cargo that it transports is carried in the belly space of its passenger aircraft. But plans for freighter operations are being examined.

The airline is undergoing transformation under its new management, with a thrust on network expansion, improved customer experience and investments in technology. Cargo is also a focus area for the carrier.