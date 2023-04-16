close

Air India mulls inducting freighters to scale up its cargo business

Air India does not currently have any freighters, unlike IndiGo and SpiceJet; all the cargo it transports is carried in the belly space of its passenger planes

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Air India is exploring the possibility of inducting freighters as it looks to scale up its cargo business and gain market share.
The airline is undergoing transformation under its new management, with a thrust on network expansion, improved customer experience and investments in technology. Cargo is also a focus area for the carrier.
Air India has 118 planes in its fleet at present and another 470 are on order. Unlike IndiGo and SpiceJet, it doesn't have any freighters. All the cargo that it transports is carried in the belly space of its passenger aircraft. But plans for freighter operations are being examined.
Topics : Air India | Cargo | Freight

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

