Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Air India targets 5x members for frequent-flyer plan in four years

In August, Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson announced that a thoroughly revamped loyalty programme is set to launch early next year

air india
Premium

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 08:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Air India (A-I) aims to expand its ‘Flying Returns’ frequent-flyer programme from the current four million to 20 million members within the next four years, a senior airline executive told Business Standard

The programme currently has a partnership with over 35 companies, including 25 airlines, which are part of the Star Alliance group. Air India plans to expand its number of partners to over 50 by the end of March, the executive added.

The airline, having recently secured the world’s second-largest aircraft order with 470 planes, is in the process of overhauling the programme comprehensively.

Also Read

Go first bump subsides: Airline average daily load factor below 90% in July

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales up 9% in Aug, exports rise: Siam

8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan

Panel proposes rebate for passengers on cancelled rides on Uber, Ola

JSW Infrastructure to acquire majority stake in PNP Maritime Services

Drug major AstraZeneca commits $71 mn to Meghalaya's forestry project

BCL Industries bags Rs 339 cr ethanol supply order of 496,000 litres

Indian Oil opens its first EV battery swapping station in Kolkata

Samsung set to dislodge Xiaomi as top smartphone player by volume

Topics : Air India Air passengers India's domestic air passenger Indian aviation

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 08:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon