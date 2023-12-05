Air India targets 5x members for frequent-flyer plan in four years

Air India (A-I) aims to expand its ‘Flying Returns’ frequent-flyer programme from the current four million to 20 million members within the next four years, a senior airline executive told Business Standard.

The programme currently has a partnership with over 35 companies, including 25 airlines, which are part of the Star Alliance group. Air India plans to expand its number of partners to over 50 by the end of March, the executive added.

The airline, having recently secured the world’s second-largest aircraft order with 470 planes, is in the process of overhauling the programme comprehensively.