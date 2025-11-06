Ajmera Realty to launch projects worth ₹12,000 cr in Mumbai's Wadala

Mumbai-based real estate developer Ajmera Realty & Infra is aiming to launch projects with a top-line potential of Rs 12,000 crore in Wadala, central Mumbai. The company will invest Rs 7,000 crore in these projects.

Dhaval Ajmera, director – corporate affairs, Ajmera Realty & Infra, said, “The outlook on the development potential of Wadala stands robust with a lucrative line-up projected to generate a top-line sales value of over Rs 12,000 crore. We will bring in a completely different lifestyle with seven acres of podium, uber-luxury living, and a boutique office project.”

