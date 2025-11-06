Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Ajmera Realty to launch projects worth ₹12,000 cr in Mumbai's Wadala

Ajmera Realty to launch projects worth ₹12,000 cr in Mumbai's Wadala

Ajmera Realty plans Rs 12,000 crore project launches in Wadala, including luxury homes and office spaces, as the developer bets big on Mumbai's premium real estate market

Of the Rs 12,000-crore launch pipeline, the company launched Ajmera Manhattan with a GDV of Rs 1,750 crore. (Photo: Company Website)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Mumbai-based real estate developer Ajmera Realty & Infra is aiming to launch projects with a top-line potential of Rs 12,000 crore in Wadala, central Mumbai. The company will invest Rs 7,000 crore in these projects.
 
Dhaval Ajmera, director – corporate affairs, Ajmera Realty & Infra, said, “The outlook on the development potential of Wadala stands robust with a lucrative line-up projected to generate a top-line sales value of over Rs 12,000 crore. We will bring in a completely different lifestyle with seven acres of podium, uber-luxury living, and a boutique office project.”
 
Topics : Real Estate Mumbai property market
