Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IPO-bound Allchem in legal tussle with Alkem over trademark infringement

IPO-bound Allchem in legal tussle with Alkem over trademark infringement

IPO-bound Allchem Lifesciences adds legal dispute with Alkem to DRHP as Delhi HC directs both firms to mediation and next hearing is scheduled for 9 July

Delhi High Court
premium

Industry insiders believe the suit may cast a shadow over Allchem’s IPO plans, stalling Sebi’s final approval until a verdict is reached (Photo: Twitter)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vadodara-based Allchem Lifesciences on Friday issued an addendum to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), highlighting a suit filed by Alkem Laboratories against it in the Delhi High Court.
 
The suit, filed on 23 April, alleges infringement of Alkem Labs’ trademark with respect to the use of the name Allchem by the initial public offering (IPO)-bound company.
 
In its submission to the Delhi HC, Alkem has sought a permanent injunction on the use of the name “Allchem” and the offer under this name, along with damages of ₹2 crore for the
Topics : IPO Alkem Laboratories Delhi High Court
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon