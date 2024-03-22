Electoral bonds data: Metal, mining giants focus on home ground Odisha

Two of India’s large metal mining conglomerates, Aditya Birla Group and Vedanta, directed a significant portion of donations given through electoral bonds to Odisha, a mineral rich state which houses their multi-crore projects.

Odisha’s ruling party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), got Rs 775.5 crore through sales of electoral bonds, between April 2019 and February 2024. And most of these donors are companies with interest in mining, iron, aluminium and steel.

The two conglomerates, Aditya Birla Group and Vedanta, donated Rs 304 crore to BJD. And in it, Aditya Birla Group’s share was significant at Rs 264 crore.

