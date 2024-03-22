Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Electoral bond data: Large donors also invested in unrecognised party

Most unrecognized parties had disclosed their share of electoral bonds received as 'nil', as per the electoral bonds disclosure in digitised form on 17 March 2024

electoral bonds, funding, election, election funding
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smaller and unrecognised parties have also been the beneficiaries of electoral bonds by major donors.

The second-largest electoral bond donor, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, has invested in the bonds of unrecognised parties.

Western UP Power Transmission Company — which is among the top-10 electoral bond donors — also contributed to electoral bonds along with Natco Pharma.

All the donations have gone to the Telangana-based JanaSena Party, the only one in the ‘unrecognised party’ category to receive funds through electoral bonds. 

Unrecognised parties are those that are new or gather too few votes to have a reserved symbol.

They did not get any donations through electoral

Also Read

Electoral bonds: Megha Engineering donates Rs 1,200 cr; 2nd highest overall

Electoral bonds: BJP received more funds than the next 6 parties combined

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Meet Santiago Martin, the 'Lottery King' who is top electoral bond donor

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 87 cr

History of 2004 will repeat itself: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh on LS polls

PM 'rattled' by INDIA bloc, says Congress on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Electoral bonds data: Here's how much the BJP, Congress and TMC received

Lok Sabha polls: BJP's fourth list out, Tamil Nadu candidates finalised

Public will teach lesson to BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav on Kejriwal's arrest

Topics : Electoral Bond Political parties income Election Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon