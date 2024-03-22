Electoral bond data: Large donors also invested in unrecognised party

Smaller and unrecognised parties have also been the beneficiaries of electoral bonds by major donors.

The second-largest electoral bond donor, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, has invested in the bonds of unrecognised parties.

Western UP Power Transmission Company — which is among the top-10 electoral bond donors — also contributed to electoral bonds along with Natco Pharma.

All the donations have gone to the Telangana-based JanaSena Party, the only one in the ‘unrecognised party’ category to receive funds through electoral bonds.

Unrecognised parties are those that are new or gather too few votes to have a reserved symbol.

They did not get any donations through electoral