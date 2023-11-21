India's startup world looks for lessons in Sam Altman ouster saga

The surprise sacking of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has turned into a talking point in the corner rooms of Indian startups, spilling over to social media in good measure.

Shortly after Altman was fired on November 17, Shaadi.com founder, Anupam Mittal, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said: “This is what you get when you try to build disruptive tech with board-run companies and exotic management structures.”

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of fintech major Bharatpe – who was ousted in 2022 for alleged financial discrepancies—was among those critical of OpenAI’s board. “Sam - I am going through the same things in India. First they come after your role/shares - then they come after you personally…It’s a template now of the startup