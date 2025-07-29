Ambani family may infuse up to ₹10,000 cr in Jio Financial Services

The Ambani family is likely to invest a significant portion of up to ₹10,000 crore in Jio Financial Services Ltd as the company’s board meets on Wednesday to consider various capital-raising options, including a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or a combination thereof.

The promoters—the billionaire Ambani family—are expected to raise their stake by 5 per cent, taking overall promoter holding to over 51 per cent from the present 47 per cent, people familiar with the matter said.

The new shares are likely to be priced between ₹320 and ₹325 apiece, subject to board and regulatory approvals.