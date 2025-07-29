Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ambani family may infuse up to ₹10,000 cr in Jio Financial Services

Board to meet Wednesday to consider fundraising options including rights issue, QIP and preferential allotment as promoters eye majority control in Jio Financial

The new shares are likely to be priced between ₹320 and ₹325 apiece, subject to board and regulatory approvals. Jio Financial shares closed at ₹321 on Tuesday, giving it a market capitalisation of ₹2.03 trillion | Photo: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

The Ambani family is likely to invest a significant portion of up to ₹10,000 crore in Jio Financial Services Ltd as the company’s board meets on Wednesday to consider various capital-raising options, including a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or a combination thereof.
 
The promoters—the billionaire Ambani family—are expected to raise their stake by 5 per cent, taking overall promoter holding to over 51 per cent from the present 47 per cent, people familiar with the matter said.
 
The new shares are likely to be priced between ₹320 and ₹325 apiece, subject to board and regulatory approvals.
