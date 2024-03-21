Sensex (    %)
                             
Amber group, Resojet form JV to enter washing machine manufacturing biz

This will help Amber group expand its footprint in the consumer durables space, beyond room air conditioners, a joint statement said

An Amber Enterprises spokesperson said, This joint venture is a significant step forward for Amber Enterprises as we continue to expand our presence in the consumer durables market.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

Amber group, a homegrown contract manufacturer for HVAC and consumer electronics, on Thursday said it has formed a 50 per cent JV with Resojet, a Radiant Group Company, for manufacturing fully automatic washing machines.
This will help Amber group expand its footprint in the consumer durables space, beyond room air conditioners, a joint statement said.
An Amber Enterprises spokesperson said, This joint venture is a significant step forward for Amber Enterprises as we continue to expand our presence in the consumer durables market. By partnering with Resojet, we gain access to their expertise in manufacturing washing machines, allowing us to offer a wider range of high-quality products to our customers.
"Resojet is excited for this partnership, together we shall bring more value for our customers & also further strengthen groups association for various other consumer electronics & durable products, a Radiant group spokesperson said.
Earlier in January, Amber Group had announced the acquisition a majority stake in Bengaluru-based Ascent Circuit a leading manufacturer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) catering to various industries, including aerospace and defence.

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

