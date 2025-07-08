Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Apollo AyurVAID aims for 1,000 beds by 2028, eyes ₹500 crore turnover

Apollo AyurVAID aims for 1,000 beds by 2028, eyes ₹500 crore turnover

Apollo AyurVAID, one of India's largest Ayurvedic hospital chains, targets 1,000 beds and Rs 500 crore turnover by 2028, as demand for Ayurvedic treatments rises

Apollo AyurVAID has also ventured into the products business. It launched three products on the e-commerce platform Amazon a few weeks ago.

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Apollo AyurVAID, one of the largest Ayurvedic hospital chains in India, aims to have 1,000 beds across the country by 2028, as it sees demand for Ayurvedic treatment rising.
 
The chain, which currently operates 12 hospitals and had 185 beds in operation by the end of FY25, handles around 40,000-42,000 patients annually. It is targeting 200,000 patients annually in the next five years, by which time the hospital chain aims to reach a ₹500 crore turnover.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder, CEO, and MD of Apollo AyurVAID, said that the company is expanding in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad,
