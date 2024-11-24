Apple rings in $10 billion in iPhone production freight on board

Apple Inc has reached a milestone, with its iPhone production’s freight on board (FOB) value hitting $10 billion during the first seven months (April–October) of 2024-25 (FY25). This marks a 37 per cent increase over the $7.3 billion FOB value from the same period in 2023-24 (FY24).

The FOB value represents the price at which the product leaves the factory gate.

The estimated market value of this $10 billion FOB production is $15 billion, taking into account sales and distribution, marketing, margins, and logistics costs. Of this total, nearly 70 per cent — or $7 billion — has been exported,