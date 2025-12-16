Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Apple exports record $2 billion worth of iPhones from India in November

Apple exports record $2 billion worth of iPhones from India in November

Apple's iPhone exports in November constitute nearly 75 per cent of the total smartphone exports from the country amounting to $2.7 billion in the month

Till FY25, Apple’s exports originated from three factories — two in Tamil Nadu, and one in Karnataka. In FY26, Apple has expanded iPhone production by adding two new factories — one each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. (Photo: Reuters)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Apple Inc clocked a new record of exporting iPhones worth $2 billion from India in November this year. This is the highest value of exports by the Cupertino-headquartered company in a month for 2025-26 (FY26).
 
As a result, total iPhone exports for the first eight months of FY26 have crossed $14 billion. All companies that are part of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme submit their monthly figures to the government.
 
Apple’s iPhone exports in November constitute nearly 75 per cent of the total smartphone exports from the country amounting to $2.7 billion in the month. The remaining 25 per
