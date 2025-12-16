Apple exports record $2 billion worth of iPhones from India in November

Apple Inc clocked a new record of exporting iPhones worth $2 billion from India in November this year. This is the highest value of exports by the Cupertino-headquartered company in a month for 2025-26 (FY26).

As a result, total iPhone exports for the first eight months of FY26 have crossed $14 billion. All companies that are part of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme submit their monthly figures to the government.

Apple’s iPhone exports in November constitute nearly 75 per cent of the total smartphone exports from the country amounting to $2.7 billion in the month. The remaining 25 per