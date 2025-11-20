Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple India logged $9 billion sales in FY25, just 2% of global pie

Apple India logged $9 billion sales in FY25, just 2% of global pie

India's share in Apple's global production has climbed to 12 per cent, even as the country contributes just a small slice of the tech giant's worldwide revenue

One in every five iPhones made globally in FY25 came out of India, and the country contributed 12 per cent of Apple’s global production value.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Apple India may have hit a record $9 billion in domestic sales in 2024-25 (FY25), placing it among the country’s top 10 manufacturing multinationals by revenue. But it still accounted for just over 2 per cent of Apple’s global revenues of $416.1 billion, according to filings in the US and India.
 
Yet India’s role in iPhone production tells a different story.
 
One in every five iPhones made globally in FY25 came out of India, and the country contributed 12 per cent of Apple’s global production value. Apple also began assembling the high-end Pro and Pro Max models in India for
Topics : Apple India iPhones iPhone sales in India
