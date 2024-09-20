Business Standard
Apple harvest: iPhone 16 sales up 15-20% over iPhone 15 on inaugural day

Shah points out that the agency has conducted a dipstick study on the first day to gauge consumer sentiment and traction

Surajeet Das Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

The highly anticipated launch of Apple iPhone 16 series has generated significant buzz in India on Friday, with serpentine queues at flagship stores and quick-service platforms offering deliveries for the first time.

According to Counterpoint Research, which undertook the initial sample survey across retailers, iPhone 16 series has witnessed up to 15-20 per cent surge in sales on the inaugural day compared to its iPhone 15 counterpart.
Neil Shah, founder of Counterpoint Research in India, said that based on the initial feedback, the basic iPhone 16 model was the bestseller on Day 1, followed by Pro Max.
 

Over the fortnight, it will be undertaking a more comprehensive study comprising a larger sample of over 200 retailers.

Big Basket, which promised quick delivery of iPhone 16 in 10 minutes, has delivered 138 phones in the first hour.

The quick-service platform has been selling 3-4 phones every minute, according to Hari Menon, co- founder of Big Basket. 

Blinkit, which has tied up with reseller Unicorn, has made over 300 deliveries in four cities, including in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune WITHIN MINUTES since 8 am when sales kicked off, Unicorn founder Albinder Dhindsa said.

In FY24, sales in India, primarily driven by iPhones, touched Rs 67,000 crore, growing by 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In FY 2019, domestic sales were only Rs 11,000 crore, representing a sevenfold increase. For the first time, Apple is assembling its top-end models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, in India, simultaneously with production in China.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

