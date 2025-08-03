Apple's iPhone exports from India increase 82% to $6 billion in Q1

Apple Inc, through its vendors, exported iPhones worth $6 billion from India during the April-June 2025 quarter, growing a staggering 82 per cent over the same period last year, according to data shared by the vendors with the government. Exports stood at only $3.2 billion in the same period a year ago.

As a result, despite the looming tariff threat from US President Donald Trump, India’s smartphone exports surged by 58 per cent in the same quarter, reaching $7.72 billion, up from $4.9 billion in Q1 of FY25, according to industry estimates.

The first quarter of FY26 marks the highest