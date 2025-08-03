Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Apple's iPhone exports from India increase 82% to $6 billion in Q1

Apple's iPhone exports from India increase 82% to $6 billion in Q1

Total smartphone exports hit record $7.7 bn despite US tariff threat

iPhone, apple
premium

Apart from Apple Inc, other contributors to smartphone exports included Samsung, Padget Electronics (a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies), and market exports.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple Inc, through its vendors, exported iPhones worth $6 billion from India during the April-June 2025 quarter, growing a staggering 82 per cent over the same period last year, according to data shared by the vendors with the government. Exports stood at only $3.2 billion in the same period a year ago.
 
As a result, despite the looming tariff threat from US President Donald Trump, India’s smartphone exports surged by 58 per cent in the same quarter, reaching $7.72 billion, up from $4.9 billion in Q1 of FY25, according to industry estimates.
 
The first quarter of FY26 marks the highest
Topics : Apple iPhone Apple smartphones Q1 results PLI scheme US tariffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon