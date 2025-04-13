Apple's India freight on board output in FY25 surges 57% to ₹1.89 trn

Apple Inc has touched a total freight on board (FoB) production of $22 billion (₹1.89 trillion) for iPhones assembled in India during FY25 — a growth of 57 per cent over the previous year, according to data provided to the government by vendors.

As much as 80 per cent of the FoB value came from exports, while the remaining ($4.5 billion) was from assembling the phones for the domestic market.

The total market value (price at which iPhones are sold in the export and domestc markets) is estimated at around $33 billion (₹2.84 trillion) making it among the largest manufacturing