Mcap of six of top 10 firms jumps Rs 70,527.11 crore; RIL biggest gainer

SC lists plea of Sterlite copper unit of Tamil Nadu for hearing on Nov 29

DTDC Express looks to invest Rs 100 cr in infra, tech development in FY24

Court denies 'default bail' to Supertech chief in money laundering case

Adani Group targets up to Rs 20,000 crore investment in ports by 2030

World Cup: Can India make it 8-0 against Pakistan as they clash today?

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Despite all the speculation on the future of Star Disney in India and whether or not it would get into a joint venture or sell out its television business, its OTT platform, Disney-Hotstar, is having a dream run after it decided to stream all the World Cup matches free to their consumers.

Companies associated with the ongoing Cricket World Cup have seen a surge in the downloads of their mobile apps by consumers.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com