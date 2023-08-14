Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Ashok Leyland acquires OHM to house E-MaaS business, will invest Rs 300 cr

Electric mobility as a service 'important part' of commercial electric vehicle business, says conglomerate

ashok leyland, auto expo 2023

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland and N Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland with new Boss EV

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, said on Monday its board has approved the complete acquisition of Ohm Global Mobility Private (OHM) from OHM International Mobility for a nominal consideration of Rs 100,000.

Ashok Leyland said it will invest up to Rs 300 crore as equity in OHM for operationalising the company. E-MaaS (electric mobility as a service) contracts will be transferred to OHM subject after approvals.

As OHM is yet to become operational, the consideration was nominal. OHM will be a 100 per cent subsidiary and any guarantees or comfort letters to be furnished to secure future orders will be provided by Ashok Leyland.

“E-Maas is gaining significance in India, and we feel that this is the right time for us to operationalize OHM India. E-Maas will be a strategy adopted by both the Public Sector and Private Sector to enhance EV (electric vehicle) penetration," said Dheeraj G Hinduja, executive chairman of Ashok Leyland.

"The government is looking to strengthen the payment mechanism under E-Maas and there are several initiatives that the government is pursuing to enhance EV adoption. Given this backdrop, OHM will acquire significant importance and we are very positive on its prospects," he said.

“E-MaaS has become an integral and important part of the Indian commercial EV landscape. Today, a significant part of the EV Bus market – especially state transport undertaking orders – are routed under the E-MaaS mechanism and we needed to have a separate company for that. Switch India will be supplying EV Buses and light commercial vehicles to OHM for it to deploy under the E-Maas contracts," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson

Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance

Ashok Leyland July sales: Total sales up 11% YoY, bus sales up 56%

ITC board fixes share entitlement ratio at 1:10 for demerged hotels biz

Aster DM posts 93% fall in Q1 profit on new hospital losses, taxes

IRCTC, DMRC join hands to introduce 'One India-One Ticket' initiative

LT Foods, ICAR-NCIPM ink initial pact to give sustainable farming training

SpiceJet's Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 197.6 cr after Rs 6.2 cr loss last qtr


Topics : Ashok Leyland company Hinduja Group

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon