Ather's Maharashtra drive: Third plant powers up for 1 mn two-wheelers

Ather has already initiated the process of raising another Rs 1,000 crore before the IPO. While the size of the IPO has not been finalised, it is expected to be between $400 million and $500 million

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy, based in Bengaluru, has chosen Aurangabad (formally renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)in Maharashtra for its third plant, which will have the capacity to produce 1 million two-wheelers per annum.

An agreement with the state government is expected to be signed soon, according to sources.

A spokesperson for Ather Energy, however, declined to comment on the matter.

The company has firmed up plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the plant in phases, which will span 100 acres.

The plant will be located in Aurangabad Industrial City (abbreviated as Auric) in the town of Bidkin, part of the greenfield industrial smart city