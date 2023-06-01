Aureus Investment, promoter of Sona BLW Precision sells 3.2% stake

Aureus Investment Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Sona BLW Precision, on Wednesday sold a 3.2 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 957 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Aureus Investment sold 1.90 crore shares, amounting to a 3.2 per cent stake in Sona BLW Precision.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 503.73 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 957 crore.

Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Aureus Investment has been reduced to 29.8 per cent from 33 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in the firm.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage also offloaded more than 99.91 lakh shares of Sona at an average price of Rs 541.61 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 541 crore, as per the data on NSE.

The Singapore government, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Arbitrage have acquired more than 1.21 crore shares of Sona BLW Precision.

Also Read Block deal impact: Sona BLW slips 6%; HDFC Life gains 1% Blackstone sells 20.50% stake in Sona BLW Precision for Rs 4,917 crore Blackstone sells entire 20.5% stake in Sona BLW; stock tanks nearly 7% No holding back: FPIs sweeten the pot for Equitas SFB and Sona BLW Sona Comstar to acquire 54% stake in Serbian firm NOVELIC; stock jumps 9% Competition Commission's DG Atul Verma gets three-month extension Online grocery firm Zepto announces leadership elevation as it eyes IPO OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra moves on from brand to follow his passion Monitoring Committee on sealing should be disbanded by the court: CAIT Nearly 81% firms face shortage of skilled tech workers: EY and iMocha

Shares of Sona BLW Precision jumped 5.98 per cent to close at Rs 565 apiece on the NSE. During the day, the stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 573.45 per piece on the exchange.