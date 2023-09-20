close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Aurobindo's Andhra plant receives 1 observation from USFDA after inspection

At the end of the inspection, a Form 483 was issued with one observation which is procedural in nature, it added

Pharma, Laboratory, Lab, Drugs, Testing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with one observation after inspecting a formulation production facility of its unit in Andhra Pradesh.
The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected the Unit IV of APL Healthcare Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh from September 13-19, 2023, the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.
At the end of the inspection, a Form 483 was issued with one observation which is procedural in nature, it added.
"We will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines and work closely with US FDA to close the observation at the earliest," Aurobindo Pharma stated.
As per the USFDA a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 0.63 per cent down at Rs 889.15 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Aurobindo Pharma profit increases 10% at Rs 571 cr in June quarter

Aurobindo Pharma hits 2-year high; stock zooms 100% thus far in 2023

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod to make, market generic Icatibant injection

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

At 15 yrs, VECV bets big on exports from India, growth in electric vehicles

France's Total Energies to invest $300 mn to form JV with Adani Green

India's solar tech firm finalist in Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2023

GIC, TPG healthcare fund buys major stake in AINU hospital chain for $72 mn

SJVN inks pact with PFC to get finance for projects worth Rs 1.18 trn

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aurobindo Pharma Pharma sector USFDA

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon