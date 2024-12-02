Axis Bank seeks RBI clarity on norms to decide Axis Finance's future

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, is awaiting clarifications from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to determine the future course of action for its wholly owned subsidiary, Axis Finance. Among the options on the table are absorbing the non-banking finance company (NBFC) into the bank, pursuing a public listing, or reducing its shareholding in the NBFC below a certain threshold.

“…the signal from the regulator was that they would not like Axis Bank to continue to just infuse equity into the NBFC. So, we had said that there might come a stage where we might have to induct