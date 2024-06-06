Back to basics: Fintech player Paytm's focus is payments and distribution

Paytm is expected to earn about 3.5 per cent margin as a commission for facilitating lending on its platform

Paytm, the country’s leading fintech player which had to shut its payment bank business following regulatory action, is revisiting its business strategy including partnership with lenders. Also, the company’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma has decided to oversee the day-to-day operations with all the major major verticals reporting directly to him now. ‘’The thing on top of everyone’s agenda is getting the core businesses back on track,” a person in the know said.

Paytm did not comment on the specific verticals Sharma is directly overseeing. His return to day-to-day operations comes after multiple senior-level exits in