Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Back to basics: Fintech player Paytm's focus is payments and distribution

The firm seems to be returning to the drawing board, revisiting its business strategy, including its partnership with lenders

Paytm
Premium

Paytm is expected to earn about 3.5 per cent margin as a commission for facilitating lending on its platform

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 9:36 PM IST
Paytm, the country’s leading fintech player which had to shut its payment bank business following regulatory action, is revisiting its business strategy including partnership with lenders. Also, the company’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma has decided to oversee the day-to-day operations with all the major major verticals reporting directly to him now. ‘’The thing on top of everyone’s agenda is getting the core businesses back on track,” a person in the know said.

Paytm did not comment on the specific verticals Sharma is directly overseeing. His return to day-to-day operations comes after multiple senior-level exits in
Topics : Paytm Fintech Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon