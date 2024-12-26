Bajaj rises to top in e-scooters with low-cost strategy, can it stay there?

With a 36 per cent share of the sub- Rs 1 lakh electric scooter market, Bajaj Auto has successfully played in the volume market, which used to be Ola Electric’s stronghold, and for the first time risen to the top of the overall electric two-wheeler market with a nearly 27 per cent share.

It is a heady ride made possible by the time-honoured Chetak brand, one of whose electric variants, Chetak 2901, debuted in June with a price tag of Rs 96,000, backed by a massive increase in distribution network.

The two-wheeler giant had only 14 per cent of the