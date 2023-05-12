close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bandhan Group, IIFL in race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance: Officials

Acquisition could mark Bandhan Group, IIFL's entry into insurance sector

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Bandhan Group, IIFL in race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance: Officials
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bandhan Group and Mumbai-based financial services major IIFL are in the race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance from the Netherlands-based Aegon NV and Bennett, Coleman &. Co, the publisher of Times of India.
The life insurance company, which has remained a laggard in the Indian insurance sector, is expected to fetch Rs 350 - Rs 400 crore through the sale, a source close to the development said.
Aegon group currently holds 49 per cent stake in the company while BCCL owns around 47 per cent. The rest is held by the employees.
Or

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

Covid was the moment of truth for the life insurance industry: Experts

Irdai draft norms do away with specific caps on commissions to agents

Tata Motors expects JLR's cash flow to quadruple to $2.50 bn this fiscal

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on AI after pilot invited friend in cockpit

Britannia forecasts around 3% input cost inflation for FY24: MD Berry

Tata Steel Mining signs MoU with BPCL to get LNG for Odisha plant

OYO-owned Weddingz.in to expand to 7 cities in 2023 amid rise in demand

Topics : Aegon Life Insurance IIFL

First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Colgate-Palmolive beats Q4 profit estimates helped by price hikes

Colgate
2 min read

Tata Motors expects JLR's cash flow to quadruple to $2.50 bn this fiscal

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors
2 min read

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on AI after pilot invited friend in cockpit

Air India
1 min read

Britannia forecasts around 3% input cost inflation for FY24: MD Berry

britannia
2 min read

Tata Steel Mining signs MoU with BPCL to get LNG for Odisha plant

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

Adani shortseller saga probe to test Sebi, SC check on the rich & powerful

Adani
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon