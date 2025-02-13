Bharat Forge, Liebherr collaborate on advanced aerospace manufacturing

Bharat Forge and Liebherr on Thursday announced a collaboration during the Aero India to establish a manufacturing facility to address the global aerospace industry's demand.
As part of the strategic partnership, Bharat Forge will set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its headquarter in Pune in India that is planned to be operational in 2025.
The new facility will feature a ring mill that incorporates advanced forging and machining technologies to produce high-precision components including Landing Gear Components, the companies said in a release.
The investment led by Bharat Forge Limited underscores the commitment of the company to deliver world-class solutions for Liebherr and its global customer base, it said.
"This collaboration with Liebherr is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in aerospace manufacturing. Our investments in the ring mill and landing gear machining capabilities highlight our focus on delivering precision-engineered components and creating long-term value for the aerospace industry," Guru Biswal, Aerospace CEO of Bharat Forge Ltd said.
Alex Vlielander, Chief Customer Officer of Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS stated "We are excited to partner with Bharat Forge in establishing this advanced facility. The integration of these cutting-edge technologies will enable us to meet the exacting standards of the aerospace sector while strengthening our supply chain capabilities.
