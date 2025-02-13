Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bharat Forge, Liebherr collaborate on advanced aerospace manufacturing

Bharat Forge, Liebherr collaborate on advanced aerospace manufacturing

As part of the strategic partnership, Bharat Forge will set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its headquarter in Pune

Bharat Forge

The new facility will feature a ring mill that incorporates advanced forging and machining technologies. Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Forge and Liebherr on Thursday announced a collaboration during the Aero India to establish a manufacturing facility to address the global aerospace industry's demand.

As part of the strategic partnership, Bharat Forge will set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its headquarter in Pune in India that is planned to be operational in 2025.

The new facility will feature a ring mill that incorporates advanced forging and machining technologies to produce high-precision components including Landing Gear Components, the companies said in a release.

The investment led by Bharat Forge Limited underscores the commitment of the company to deliver world-class solutions for Liebherr and its global customer base, it said.

 

"This collaboration with Liebherr is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in aerospace manufacturing. Our investments in the ring mill and landing gear machining capabilities highlight our focus on delivering precision-engineered components and creating long-term value for the aerospace industry," Guru Biswal, Aerospace CEO of Bharat Forge Ltd said.

Alex Vlielander, Chief Customer Officer of Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS stated "We are excited to partner with Bharat Forge in establishing this advanced facility. The integration of these cutting-edge technologies will enable us to meet the exacting standards of the aerospace sector while strengthening our supply chain capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy

Adani Green withdraws from $442 million Sri Lanka wind power project

spices

ITC in talks to acquire MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments in $1.4 bn deal

Carlyle

Carlyle combines India's Highway, Roop to build global auto parts platform

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel likely to tap corporate bond market after near 1-year hiatus

Coca Cola coke

Coca-Cola to Apple: Global firms bank on India amid market slowdown

Topics : Bharat Forge Liebherr aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon