Bharti Airtel is 4th company in India to hit a market cap of Rs 10 trillion

Bharti Airtel’s share price and market capitalisation continue to scale new heights even as rival Vodafone Idea saw a sharp decline in its scrip after the latest Supreme Court’s ruling on adjusted gross revenues.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation crossed Rs 10 trillion for the first time during intraday trade on Thursday.

At the end of the session, the company’s market capitalisation was Rs 9.98 trillion, up 0.8 per cent from the day before.

The figures include the market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel’s partly paid shares. The company’s fully paid shares were up 0.75 per cent on Wednesday