Bharti Enterprises to use Airtel stake sale proceeds to fund BT purchase

The promoters of Bharti Enterprises will use the proceeds of the latest stake sale in Bharti Airtel to refinance loans taken to acquire a 24.5 per cent equity stake in British Telecom (BT) last year, multiple sources close to the development told Business Standard.

On Tuesday, Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL), a promoter-group entity of Bharti Airtel sold 0.84 per cent of its stake in the telecom operator. The 5.11 crore shares in Airtel were sold through a market transaction, for an aggregate amount of ₹8,485.11 crore, the telco said in an exchange filing.

Bharti Global, the international investment arm