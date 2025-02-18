Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 08:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Enterprises to use Airtel stake sale proceeds to fund BT purchase

Promoter group entity sold 0.84% stake in Airtel for Rs 8,485 crores on Tuesday

Subhayan ChakrabortyDev Chatterjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

The promoters of Bharti Enterprises will use the proceeds of the latest stake sale in Bharti Airtel to refinance loans taken to acquire a 24.5 per cent equity stake in British Telecom (BT) last year, multiple sources close to the development told Business Standard.
 
On Tuesday, Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL), a promoter-group entity of Bharti Airtel sold 0.84 per cent of its stake in the telecom operator. The 5.11 crore shares in Airtel were sold through a market transaction, for an aggregate amount of ₹8,485.11 crore, the telco said in an exchange filing.
 
Bharti Global, the international investment arm
