BigBasket to power Tata Neu's quick commerce drive, says Hari Menon

With nearly 80 per cent of orders on BigBasket (BB) coming from quick commerce, Co-founder and CEO Hari Menon believes the platform will serve as the quick commerce arm for Tata Neu’s offerings.

“Yes, BigBasket will drive the quick commerce (QC) offerings for Tata Neu. In fact, Neu Flash is currently powered by BB Now,” Menon told Business Standard.

Neu Flash currently offers categories like groceries, electronics, fashion, health, beauty, and baby care. To accommodate the growing number of categories, the company is ramping up its delivery partner network. While Menon did not disclose the exact size of the delivery