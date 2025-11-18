Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biorad's vagus nerve device aims chemical-free care for diabetes, obesity

Pune-based Biorad Medisys is developing an implantable vagus nerve stimulation device that aims to improve insulin balance, regulate hunger, and support obesity care without drugs or chemical compound

Sohini Das Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

In what can be a breakthrough in diabetes management, Pune-based medical devices player Biorad Medisys, which recently acquired a portion of US-based medical technology company ReShape Lifesciences’ assets, is working on a device inside the body which would work on vagus nerve stimulation technology (VNS) to help manage blood glucose levels, improve insulin sensitivity and secretion, regulate hunger pangs, and thereby reduce obesity.
 
JM Hegde, managing director of Biorad Medisys, tells Business Standard that “This is going to be like a path breaker…. If you look at GLP-1 class of drugs, they have given very good results, but one does
