Biorad's vagus nerve device aims chemical-free care for diabetes, obesity

In what can be a breakthrough in diabetes management, Pune-based medical devices player Biorad Medisys, which recently acquired a portion of US-based medical technology company ReShape Lifesciences’ assets, is working on a device inside the body which would work on vagus nerve stimulation technology (VNS) to help manage blood glucose levels, improve insulin sensitivity and secretion, regulate hunger pangs, and thereby reduce obesity.

JM Hegde, managing director of Biorad Medisys, tells Business Standard that “This is going to be like a path breaker…. If you look at GLP-1 class of drugs, they have given very good results, but one does