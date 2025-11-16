Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Biyani sisters' Foodstories sees triple-digit growth in 1st year of launch

Biyani sisters' Foodstories sees triple-digit growth in 1st year of launch

Since the first store at Ambience Mall in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj, the chain has expanded to Bengaluru's Lavelle Road and Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

Shoppers inside a grocery store in the Bronx borough of New York
This is the second time the Biyani sisters have entered gourmet retail. Avni Biyani had first entered gourmet retail in 2011 with Foodhall. | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

The retail landscape in India has undergone a sea change over the past few years. Mom-and-pop stores gave way to supermarkets, which, in turn, were overtaken by quick commerce (qcom) — delivering everything from mops to cereals in minutes.
 
“To stay ahead, it’s imperative for retailers to offer not just the best quality but also unique experiences to consumers,” say Avni Biyani and Ashni Biyani, daughters of retail veteran Kishore Biyani, who launched the gourmet food retail platform Foodstories last year.
 
“Today, customers are more aware of what they’re putting into their bodies, even if they decide at the last
