Black Box seeks $2 bn revenue within 3-4 years: CEO of digital infra firm

US and India biggest growth markets for the company, says Sanjeev Verma

Premium

Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Blackbox

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Black Box, a digital infrastructure firm listed on the BSE, seeks $2 billion in revenue within three to four years by expanding in the United States (US) and India,, said its chief executive officer Sanjeev Verma in an email interview.

Growth will come from the world's rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), demand for stringent data governance, and the need to improve user experience. "These factors are driving the rise of edge computing, which is central to this expansion," Verma said, referring to a distributed computing framework that enables data to be processed closer to where it

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

