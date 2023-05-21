Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute for $570 million

Private equity major Blackstone today acquired International Gemological Institute from Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., a subsidiary of Fosun, and Roland Lorie, who belongs to the founding family. The transaction was signed with a total enterprise valuation of $570 million with $ 35 million in cash outgo.
Founded in 1975 in Antwerp, IGI is a global leader in independent certification of diamonds, gemstones and jewellery, with a global footprint of 29 laboratories.
IGI has 18 gemmology labs in India and majority of IGI’s revenue and profits are coming from its Indian operations. Diamonds manufactured in India are typically sold in the US retail market.
