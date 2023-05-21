close

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute for $570 million

Founded in 1975 in Antwerp, IGI is a global leader in independent certification of diamonds, gemstones and jewellery, with a global footprint of 29 laboratories

BS Reporter Mumbai
Blackstone Inc.
Blackstone Inc.

Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
Private equity major Blackstone today acquired International Gemological Institute from Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., a subsidiary of Fosun, and Roland Lorie, who belongs to the founding family. The transaction was signed with a total enterprise valuation of $570 million with $ 35 million in cash outgo.
IGI has 18 gemmology labs in India and majority of IGI’s revenue and profits are coming from its  Indian operations. Diamonds manufactured in India are typically sold in the US retail market.
First Published: May 21 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

